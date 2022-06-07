Salman Khan security threat: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi denies sending letter to B’town star 

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied any involvement in sending a threat letter to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan and also denied having any knowledge about anyone involved in the same. Delhi Police officials told news agency ANI, “Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to actor Salman Khan. He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter.”

The development comes a day after the Maharashtra Home Department strengthened Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan’s security after a death threat letter was sent to him and his father and veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan. Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk on early Sunday morning. This is when an unidentified person handed him a letter that threatened to kill Salim and Salman.

After the death threat letter was sent, the Mumbai Police also filed an FIR in the case under section 506-II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

Five officials of the Mumbai crime branch along with local police personnel reached Khan’s Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra area and spoke to his family members. They spent an hour at the actor’s home and then left, according to an official.

Police also visited the spot where Salim Khan got the threat letter. Police scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the person who left the threat note on the bench.

(With agency inputs)

