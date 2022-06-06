Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police reaches actor's house

Mumbai Police reached Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house on Monday after a death threat letter had been sent to him and his father, Salim Khan, on Sunday, June 5.

However, Salman Khan's security is yet to beefed up. The superstar's security arrangements are the same as before, the DCP of the protection and security branch told India Today.

On June 5, Salim Khan's guards had spotted an unsigned letter at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand promenade. The message - "tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)" - has inscribed in the letter. The death threat letter was addressed to Salman Khan as well as his father, Salim Khan.

Following the discovery of the letter, an FIR was registered by Mumbai Police, an official said. On early Sunday morning, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter which mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said.

Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

Further investigation is underway, officials have stated.

(With PTI inputs)

