SBI Passbook is trending ever since Lionel Messi's Argentina reached FIFA World Cup 2022 final; here's why

SBI Passbook is the latest trend along with the Argentina Football team. Ever since Lionel Messi-led team Argentina reached FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, fans have started sharing pictures of SBI Passbook on social media so much so that it has now become the latest trend.

Indian fans have had held a sentimental connect with Messi and his team Argentina for some time now. Even those who are not following football matches are waiting for the FIFA World Cup final match on Sunday.

Some fans have taken their love for Argentina team to a whole different level as the SBI PASSBOOK trends on twitter. Why? Because Argentina’s flag and SBI passbook look quite similar.

Below are some memes and captions for the latest trend

A user shared the picture of an SBI Passbook and the Argentina flag on Twitter and wrote, "Reason why Indians support Argentina: Indians feel if Argentina loose they will loose all their money."

A user named Harshad compared SBI's lunch time to the entire match of Argentina. The caption read, "SBI's lunch time = Argentina's Whole Match"

Another user called SBI, the official partner of Argentina football team.

Reason why Indians 🇮🇳 are biggest fan of Argentina 🇦🇷

SBI official partner of Argentina 😂🙋🏻‍♂️👇 pic.twitter.com/72pXshY649 — Deep4IND (@Deep4_IND) December 15, 2022

Social media users have been hailing Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez ever since Argentina clinched its way for the FIFA finals after defeating Croatia. Argentina is the first team to reach the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament took place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Sports commentator Manish Bhasin called the match as absolute joy. He shared his picture from the FIFA World Cup 2022 venue in Qatar and wrote, “An absolute joy to watch a genius at work. Messi was mesmerising and Julian Alvarez scored one of the best individual goals of the World Cup so far.”

