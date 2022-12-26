'Shraddha Walkar murder case stressed me,' Sheezan Khan tells cops about break up with Tunisha Sharma

Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested on charges of abetment of suicide in Tunisha Sharma's death case, has reportedly told the police that he was disturbed about the recent Shraddha Walkar murder case and he broke up with the late actor due to his religion.

He told Waliv Police that he was stressed following the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala and decided to break-up with Tunisha Sharma, India Today reported. Khan, who is currently in police custody, cited his religion and age as a reason to end the relationship.

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her TV serial in Vasai. Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Mumbai Police registered a case against Sheezan Khan under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Khan, meanwhile, also revealed that the late actor had attempted suicide a few days before her death. According to the report, Khan said that he had rescued Tunisha Sharma then.

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma has accused Sheezan Khan of betraying her daughter. "Sheezan first came into a relationship with her, made promises of marriage and then betrayed her. Sheezan used my daughter for 3-4 months," she told news agency ANI.

Actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Sheezan first came into a relationship with her, made promises of marriage and then betrayed her. Sheezan used my daughter for 3-4 months: Vanita Sharma, Tunisha Sharma's mother — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Khan, accused of abetting Sharma's suicide, has been sent to four-day police custody. After securing the custody, Mumbai Police ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. "They had a breakup 15 days ago after which Tunisha committed suicide on the sets of her show," Jadhav said.

Post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as a hanging, he added.

Sharma had acted in TV shows and films like 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. Sheezan and Tunisha featured opposite each other in their TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul.

