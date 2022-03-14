Sikh passengers, employees allowed to carry kirpan at Indian airports, flights  

Sikh passengers and employees of airlines are allowed to carry kirpan on Indian aircraft flying within India from domestic terminals only. The length of the kirpan’s blade should not exceed 15.24 cms or 6 inches and the total length should be not more than 22.86 cms or 9 inches, as per Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security states that only Sikh passengers will be allowed to carry the kirpan and no stakeholders and/or airline employees (including Sikhs) who are working in any terminal – be it domestic or international—will be allowed to carry kirpan on person.

It explains, “This exemption shall be for Sikh passengers only as stated above. And, no stakeholder or its employee at airport (including Sikh) and working in any terminal, domestic or international, shall be allowed to carry kirpan on person.”

Kirpan may be carried by a Sikh pax,on his person, provided length of blade doesn't exceed 15.24 cms & total length of Kirpan doesn't exceed 22.86 cms. Allowed while traveling on Indian aircraft within India operating from Domestic Terminals only:Bureau of Civil Aviation Security pic.twitter.com/NZXAyqs3Up — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Soon after this order came in, BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa came to Twitter and thanked the Prime Minister’s Office and Jyotiraditya Scindia for swift action regarding the kirpan restriction.

Sirsa tweeted, “Recent order of Civil Aviation Ministry restricting Sikh employees from carrying kirpan at airport during duty has been changed. The corrigendum removed objectionable restriction. Employees (and passengers) can carry kirpan at Indian airports. Thanking PMO India and Jyotiraditya Scindia ji for swift action.”

Recent order of @MoCA_GoI restricting Sikh Employees from carrying kirpan at airport during duty has bn changed. The corrigendum removed objectionable restriction. Employees (& passengers) can carry Kripan at Indian airports

Thanking @PMOIndia & @JM_Scindia Ji for swift action pic.twitter.com/DZ1yraUzqM — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 14, 2022

Kirpan is among the five articles of faith in the Sikh religion. It is a curved, single-edged sword carried by Sikhs.