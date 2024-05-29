T20 World Cup 2024: Will Sachin Tendulkar attend IND vs PAK match? Here's what we know

Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricketing legend and Bharat Ratna recipient, is expected to attend the much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash. The India vs Pakistan match will be held in New York on June 4. If all goes well, Tendulkar will be in attendance at the Nassau County ground in New York to cheer for the Men in Blue, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

It, however, is unknown that whether he will meet the players before the game or not. "It is still not known if he would meet prior to the game or not but his mere presence in the stands will certainly be a morale booster for Rohit Sharma and his men in what will be the most important group league assignment," a source within the ICC was quoted as saying.

He is also associated with a brand that is one of the key sponsors of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He has also been a brand ambassador of the ICC during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

India vs Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khana and Usman Khan

India, Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024

India and Pakistan are placed in the Group A of the tournament alongside Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. India's campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland in the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, on the other hand, will play their first game against the USA in Dallas.