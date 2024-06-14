'This is what our love was': Radhika Merchant wears gown printed with Anant Ambani's love letter at pre-wedding cruise

As the grand wedding day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant approached fast, the pre-wedding celebrations are on in full swing. As the Ambani family enjoyed the pre-wedding cruise bash with Bollywood and other business friends in Europe, at the latest cruise party, Radhika wore a dazzling custom gown, printed with a love letter given by her husband-to-be Anant when she was 22 years old.

In an interview with Vogue, Merchant said, "He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him."

“I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids, and say that ‘this is what our love was.’"

Radhika merchant wore a gown printed with a love letter which Anant Ambani penned for her on her 22nd b'day. pic.twitter.com/bdlzqzrrd3 — SURBHI SHARMA (@Imsurbhis) June 14, 2024

This is the first time the soon-to-be-bride has spoken publicly about the second pre-wedding party, which had Katy Perry, David Guetta, the Backstreet Boys, and Andrea Bocelli playing for guests.

The black gown with white chiffon that Merchant wore on the luxury cruise on Day 1 of the four-day event was created by London-based designer Robert Wun.

Nita Ambani, Merchant's soon-to-be mother-in-law, donned a gown by Italian design label Schiaparelli.

"It was simply the most wonderful evening. "I had goosebumps," Merchant remarked of the opportunity to see famed tenor Andrea Bocelli sing live in Portofino, Italy.

In total, over 300 VIP guests from across the globe were invited for the cruise. Popular celebrities from Bollywood were also be present on the cruise. According to a source close to the family, the confirmed guest list include names like Shah Rukh Khan and family, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

The star-studded guest list was also joined by power couples Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, along with others such as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai. Their wedding festivities will begin from July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Their wedding will be performed in accordance with Hindu Vedic traditions.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities will begin from July 12 with Shubh Vivah or the wedding function. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings on July 13 and the Mangal Utsav on July 14.