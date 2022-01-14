‘Very polite rockstar’, says Ratan Tata about ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash

Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata posted a photograph of himself with Slash -- the former lead guitarist of the popular band Guns N’ Roses on Twitter. The industrialist met the rock music exponent while he visited the Galpin Jaguar outlet during one of his retail outlet visits.



Slash was taking the delivery of Jaguar XKR from the outlet at the moment. Tata also called Slash a “very polite rockstar” in his tweet. The tweet by Ratan Tata has over 8,600 likes and numerous retweets at the time of writing this story.



“The day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his net Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash. Clicked by Brian Allan,” Tata tweeted.

The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash 🎸

Once the image became viral on social media, netizens shared their reactions on the picture. One of the users commented, “What a crossover”. Another user addressed called Ratan Tata and Slash as “Two rockstars!!” A user who goes by the username Piece of mind said, “Just to clarify – the polite rockstar is the one on the left.”

