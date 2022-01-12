National Youth Day: Vital to preserve fresh, youthful outlook, says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra said in a recent tweet that more than celebrating those young in age on the occasion of the National Youth Day, it is important to celebrate those who are young at heart. He further added that it is vital to preserve a fresh and youthful outlook to the world around.



“Today, on National Youth Day, I believe we celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. I believe it’s vital to preserve a fresh, youthful outlook to the world around us. Because my batteries are recharged the most when I visit classrooms with our Nanhi Kalis..”, Mahindra tweeted.

He also retweeted a couple of tweets and replied to them. One of the users asked the business mogul about his favourite subject while at school whereas another user had asked Mahindra whether he was a backbencher at school. “History. And for those who will retort that they don’t like living in the past, I say that you can’t invent the future without learning lessons from the past,” Mahindra said in reply to a user asking him about his favourite subject when at school.

He said while replying to another tweet on being a backbencher, “Backbenchers always have the widest possible view of the class—and the Universe.”

