Watch! Anand Mahindra shares a glimpse of Kerala's craze for FIFA World Cup

India might not be participating in the FIFA World Cup, but it is no exception when it comes to the football fever. Many Indian football fans have been travelling to Qatar to witness their favourite matches. Even the fans back home are passionately tracking each and every match and supporting their favourite teams.

Kerala, which has the most craze for the sport, watches football even more than cricket. Football fans in Kerala have been going all the way out to support their favourite teams ever since the World Cup started.

Sharing one such glimpse of the craze on Twitter, business tycoon Anand Mahindrs wrote, ''Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too, but obviously they're not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for 'Fanball' we would be in the running...'

Mahindra shared a montage of people celebrating on the streets of Kerala after Argentina advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final after beating Croatia, 3-0. In the video, several people are even wearing jerseys of their favourite teams and raising their flags in the air. Flags of teams including Brazil, Croatia, and Argentina can be seen.

Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running… pic.twitter.com/XjVhBHqgpw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2022

People in the comment section said they agree with the billionaire and that they even vouch for the game craze. A user said, ''This is Kerala, and the celebrations have been on for a month now. Every town of Kerala has hoardings, flags, fan clubs, parties. Kerala celebrates football! One has to be there to witness the fandom.''

Another user wrote, 'Sir.. we are true Football nation.. even though our team is not playing in World Cup, but millions of Indians are either supporting Brazil or Argentina.. I am absolutely sure that India has more Argentine supporters than they have in Argentina..''

