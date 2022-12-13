Anand Mahindra is inviting entries for a FIFA-linked contest, deadline is 9 am on Wednesday: Know more

Anand Mahindra makes sure that he keeps his 10 million Twitter followers engaged with inspirational quotes and personal anecdotes. In his latest post, the businessman used social media to comment on English football player Harry Kane's missed penalty and involved his followers as well.

In a tense FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday, France defeated England 2-1. England captain Harry Kane had a late penalty chance to tie the score, but he missed it.

Fans were extremely disappointed when England was eliminated from the tournament after missing a crucial penalty. Over the weekend, the incident was a hot topic on the internet as well.

Mahindra invited public to send 'coaching' messages for Kane in exchange for a chance to win a miniature Mahindra vehicle.

“If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicles,” Mahindra tweeted after sharing an image of Harry Kane’s reaction.

Harry Kane when he missed the penalty. If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. Entries accepted until 9am Wednesday 14th December. #Leadership pic.twitter.com/CIFlX3eQJJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2022

The Mahindra Group CEO stated that entries will be accepted until 9 am on Wednesday.

Netizens reacted to Mahindra's Twitter post."Thank you, Harry; well played. Let's chat when you are rested. We will rebuild from here, together," a user tweeted. "I won't say a thing, coz Kane is a proven player. Only thing apt for the moment (missed penalty) would have been: Leaders have to look ahead, exciting times ahead mate. Long Live the King...," another user wrote.

“That’s football. There is nobody I would rather have in that situation and if we had one tomorrow, I’d feel exactly the same way,” England coach Gareth Southgate said on missed penalty.

France is attempting to become the first nation to successfully defend its World Cup crown. Additionally, Italy won the World Cup twice in a row from 1934 to 1938.

France will face Morocco in the FIFA World Cup final on Wednesday.

