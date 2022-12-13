Watch! Noida girl disguises herself as Neha Kakkar and orders pizza in a hilarious prank

In a viral Instagram video, a girl disguises herself as Neha Kakkar and orders pizza from Domino's. Pranjli, a singer-songwriter from Noida in the video ordered pizza with ‘extra cheese’ while singing Neha Kakkar's songs.

The caption on her post read, "How @nehakakkar orders pizza." The post was shared along with several hashtags like #prankcall and #funny. The video had an inserted text with a laughing and pizza slice emoticon reads, "Ordering pizza as Neha Kakkar."

The Instagram video opens with the Domino's executive introducing himself. As he asks for the order, Pranjli says "Tumko orders pasand hai, mjhko orders me pizza." To this, the executive replies, "Hello ma'am."

The Instagrammer then sings a parody song that goes like, "Are bola maine baar baar baar baar baar baar, mujhko pizza dede yaar yaar yaar yaar." The pizza executive enquires more about what type of pizza she wants. She again replies in a musical way, "O pizza de de mujhko pizza... O wo pizza kaisa pizza jismein extra cheese na ho. Aisa pizza dede mjhko jismein thodi cheese toh ho."

Pranjli has gone viral and the prank call video now has over 100,000 iews with thousands of likes and comments.

A meme page in the comment section said, "Meanwhile me practising a hundred times before calling Domino's: i am speaking from this place and i need a pizza. Then on call : I'm a pizza." " And omg your notes hit exactly like Neha kakkar's," the comment added.

A user commented, "Hahahahaha man can't stop laughinggg....this has to go viral."

Another user while lauding the patience of the pizza man said, " That guy on the other side had God level patience or he loved his job like a lot!!."

Pranjli who started her career as a performer when she was just four has become one of the most-viewed female artists on YouTube with 4.2 billion views.

