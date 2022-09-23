WATCH: Rains continue to lash Delhi-NCR, Gurugram; massive traffic snarls, waterlogging reported 

Heavy and continuous downpour has led to massive waterlogging and has impacted traffic movement in Delhi-NCR and Gurugram. Authorities also directed private offices to allow their employees to work from home and schools and colleges are shut across Gurugram, Greater Noida and Noida due to heavy rains.

Taking to Twitter, netizens shared videos of impaired traffic movement across various parts of Delhi-NCR, Gurugram and Noida. Tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a user shared a 32-second-long clip of a waterlogged road in the national capital and wrote, “Thanks to Delhi-government for helping me one day off road through Gurugram thanks to Arvind Kejriwal for this beautiful opportunity. I travelled from Kerala for such an amazing experience.”

Another user shared a video from Noida collectorate and wrote, “Here’s another visual from Noida collectorate. Non-stop rain has resulted in waterlogging. Heavy rain alert for upcoming days in Delhi-NCR.”

Here's another visual from Noida Collectorate. Nonstop Rain has resulted in Waterlogging. Heavy rain alert for upcoming days in Delhi NCR.#DelhiRains #Noida #rain pic.twitter.com/0fkroe4vFA — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) September 23, 2022

Here are some other tweets on rains in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida

According to Delhi’s primary weather station Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital logged 40.8 mm rainfall between 5:30 pm on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday. Lodhi Road, Ridge and Aya Nagar weather stations received 44 mm, 24.6 mm and 60 mm precipitation during this period.

The Delhi University area, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Pusa and Mayur Vihar logged 1 mm, 1.5 mm, 1 mm, 26.5 mm and 49.5 mm of rainfall respectively, the weather department said. The Met Department said maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also read: Delhi-NCR rains: Gurugram issues WFH advisory; urges private schools, colleges to shut on Friday

Also read: Delhi rains: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging, traffic snarls in national capital