WATCH: US ambassador Eric Garcetti celebrates Diwali in style, grooves to Tauba Tauba

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti astonished everyone with his dance during the Diwali festivities at the US embassy in Delhi. Mr. Garcetti, recognized for his Bollywood dance moves, performed to the popular track Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz, which stars Vicky Kaushal. In a viral video, the 53-year-old donned a brown kurta and sunglasses while dancing to the catchy song.

#Watch | US Ambassador to India, #EricGarcetti dances to the tune of the popular Hindi song 'Tauba, Tauba' during Diwali celebrations at the embassy in Delhi @USAndIndia pic.twitter.com/14E55tTKnb — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 30, 2024

Since taking office last year, Eric Garcetti has wholeheartedly embraced Indian customs and participated in numerous festivals. His involvement in Diwali celebrations has received praise, with many commending his engagement in cultural activities.

Last year, Garcetti had also danced to the famous tune Chaiyya Chaiyya during a Diwali event at the US embassy. The original song, released in 1998, showcased Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora performing on a train.

I applaud the jovial spirit of US Ambassador to India, Mr. @ericgarcetti, for showing delightful interest in Diwali celebrations. Let there be light and happiness in the relationship of US and India like this forever!@USAmbIndia pic.twitter.com/8COlQ5EGlQ — Satnam Singh Sandhu (@satnamsandhuchd) November 10, 2023

In a related event, US President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House, which was attended by over 600 distinguished Indian Americans, including Congress members, officials, and business leaders.

Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, also participated in the gathering remotely.

Garcetti referred to the Diwali celebration as "beautiful" and emphasized the role of Indian Americans in enhancing US-India relations. He voiced his hope that the light of Diwali would spread peace and prosperity throughout the world.

Moreover, Eric Garcetti also celebrated Durga Puja at Delhi's CR Park last year. He enjoyed traditional Bengali dishes like jhaal muri, aloo-chicken biryani, luchi, fish curry and sweets. He also performed the Dhunuchi Naach, a dance dedicated to Goddess Durga.