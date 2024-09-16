WATCH: Video of Aston Martin, Audi, Mercedes, Porsche in Zomato office parking goes viral. Viewers say 'IIT Delhi supremacy'

A recent video has gone viral online, showing the expensive cars owned by the CEOs of Zomato and Blinkit. These cars, including a rare Aston Martin, are parked at the companies' offices in Gurgaon. The Aston Martin shown in the video is owned by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Goyal's Aston Martin was, however, not the only luxury car spotted in companies' offices. Other cars owned by Goyal such as Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Roma, and Lamborghini Urus were also seen in the offices' parking.

Other luxury cars seen in the video include a BMW Z4 M40i, a Mercedes, and an Audi belonging to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa. A social media user, who goes by the username dekhbhai, shared the video with the caption: "Not so normal I guess (sic)."

Many people online have commented on the CEOs' wealth and the high cost of these cars. "Boys made it (sic)," a user stated. "IIT Delhi supremacy (sic)," a user exclaimed. "Do only CEOs come to the office?" a user asked.

Some have even joked about how much money Zomato makes from its Rs 6 platform fee. "See what happens with Rs 6 platform fee," a user wrote. "If you earn so much money from platform fees and restaurants and customers, then this will happen," another user commented.

"He can buy it. Charging platform fee from customers and deducting gig cancellation fee and no show fee from delivery partners. He makes much money from looting (sic)," a user mentioned.

About Deepinder Goyal's Aston Martin

Earlier this year, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal brought an Aston Martin worth over Rs 4.5 crore in Satin Aston Martin Racing Green colour. British supercar manufacturer Aston Martin launched a GT car DB12 in India in September last year.

The car, which was launched at a price of Rs 4.59 crore, has enormous 21-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish. The Aston Martin DB12 is a performance beast as it is equipped with a Mercedes-Benz-sourced engine and has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, capable of around 680 bhp and 800 Nm of torque with a 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.