'Kong vs Monitor coming next', say netizens as giant monitor lizard ransacks supermarket

Godzilla vs Kong was not the only monster drama that we witnessed this week. Shoppers were witness to an apocalypse-type moment at a Thailand supermarket named 7 Eleven when a giant monitor lizard came in as their co-shopper.

The monitor lizard was seen climbing up a shelf in a 45-second video shared by the senior journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall on Twitter with the caption 'OMFG'. Some customers can be heard screaming out of fear while others are laughing nervously in the background.





The tweet by Marshall has garnered numerous likes and retweets so far. Netizens had a field day with this bizarre event and one of them even went onto ask is Kong vs The Monitor coming next.

Is this the coming attraction for Kong vs. The Monitor? â Mark Stern (@mfstern) April 7, 2021

nah. it's a monitor lizard (Hear) â making profile picture (@BumpermanXDTH) April 7, 2021

ð¤Is it the' Milk Monitor' ð â Thorinoaken (@Thorinoaken6) April 7, 2021

Nothing to see here, just a 6ft monitor lizard raiding a supermarket in Thailand. ð¤¯ð¤­ pic.twitter.com/AJCa5teJ2e â â¨ð DaddyMOðâ¨âð¾ (@therealdaddymo1) April 7, 2021

Deleted post credits scene from the #GodzillaVsKong movie. pic.twitter.com/dx3RTXFDLA â TASK Leader of the Invincible Cult #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) April 7, 2021

ARE MONITOR LIZARDS DANGEROUS?

According to National Parks, a Singapore government agency website, monitor lizards do have venom secreting glands. While this poison is enough to kill its smaller preys like insects, spiders, small mammals, birds, amphibians and fish by causing rapid swelling, low blood pressure and blood clot inhibition, it has a comparatively mild effect on humans. In case of humans, the main cause of worry is the subsequent bacterial infection.

Like most wild animals, these creatures do not attack unless they are provoked. You will be absolutely fine if you keep a safe distance.

HAVE MONITOR LIZARDS BEEN FOUND IN INDIA?

This, however, is not the first time that social media is abuzz with such news. Back in July 2020, IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal shared an image of a giant monitor lizard gallivanting at someone's home in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

Spotted at someoneâs home in Delhi!! pic.twitter.com/4HG9vMhQ7V â HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) July 9, 2020

KOMODO DRAGON VS MONITOR LIZARDS

Scientific name of a Monitor Lizard is Varanus whereas a Komodo dragon's scientific name is Varanus Komodensis. While a monitor lizard can weigh 360 pounds, the average weight of a Komodo dragon is 200 pounds. Adult monitor lizards can range from 7.9 inches to more than 10 feet whereas the size of a male komodo dragon is 8-9 feet and in case of females, it can reach upto 6 feet, thus making it difficult for Komodos to climb.

