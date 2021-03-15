Business Today
'Shame a small word': Pakistani couple faces backlash for using sedated lion cub in wedding shoot

The video of this photoshoot was also shared by Save the Wild, a Pakistani NGO on Twitter and netizens were not at all pleased with the animal cruelty

Pakistani couple uses sedated lion cub for wedding photoshoot (Image: Twitter)

A Pakistani couple came under fire for using a sedated lion cub as a prop for their wedding photoshoot. The video of this photoshoot was also shared by Save the Wild, a Pakistani NGO on Twitter and netizens were not at all pleased with the animal cruelty. According to Save the Wild, this cub is kept at the Lahore-based Studio Afzl.


Another Pakistan-based NGO JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter said this cub was separated from its mother and it was sold.

The NGO posted an image of the couple along with the cub and wrote, "Sedated lion cub used a prop on stage for wedding photography of the couple. Here's a post from Pakistan on World Wild Life Day 2021. First peacocks, exotic birds caged in loud music kept as props on weddings and now these cubs. Separated from mother, stolen and sold, used as a prop. Is this a new way of showing off wealth? Shame is a small word."

The NGO also stated in its Instagram post that owning a wild animal is not illegal in Pakistan if one has the required license. The NGO stated in its Instagram post, "How can one take legal action when these people have licenses to own these cubs? Once you get a license in Pakistan, you can treat these poor cubs as you want."

Netizens were not pleased with the couple's photo op and chided them for animal cruelty.

