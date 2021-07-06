Bride asks bridesmaids to pay for bachelorette, gets social media support

A bride from San Antonio has gone viral for the list of expectations she has from her bride party. Lisa Torres, who goes by the name lisalovesrandom on Instagram, sent a letter of expectations to her bride party and posted it on social media. Her letter lists down costs including travel and dress and also offers her girls the option to back out if they can't commit.

Torres shared the video about her letter on her Instagram handle with the caption, "My transparency letter. I did not expect this to go viral, lol." In this letter, Torres states that she wants her bachelorette party to take place in Mexico in April 2022, adding the ideal timeframe will be Thursday-Sunday. In this video, Torres also says she was a bridesmaid before this but she never really knew what the bride expected.

"Before I got engaged, I was a bridesmaid and I wasn't fully aware of all the costs and expectations associated with being a bridesmaid," Torres said in her video. She urged all those living more than one hour away from the venue don't have to worry about attending the bridal party or go to purchase her wedding gown, adding there were no hard feelings.

Netizens praised her for her 'transparency' and said the letter was a wonderful idea. "Love this, love your letter, love your communication," one user commented. Another user said, "Wonderful. Thank you for sharing!! To more inclusive wedding events."

While Torres mentioned she would pay the hair and makeup costs for the bridesmaids, they will have to bear the cost of the bridesmaid dress. The letter also comprised of a list of mandatory events and a frequently asked questions (FAQs) section. Torres said she wrote the letter as she wanted to 'normalise the concept of being transparent' about bridal party expectations.

