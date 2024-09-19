Coldplay India tour 2025: British rock sensation to land in Mumbai on these dates, tickets sale live on Sept 22

British rock sensation Coldplay is set to return to India for their first full concert in Mumbai as part of their ongoing "Music of the Spheres" world tour. The highly anticipated event will take place at DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025, marking the band's first major performance in the city since their brief appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.

The announcement was made by BookMyShow Live, the entertainment platform facilitating the concert. Fans can expect a special surprise guest to be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets for the event will go on sale on September 22 at 12 PM IST.

In a statement, Coldplay confirmed that a limited number of "Infinity Tickets" will be available for purchase starting November 22, 2024. Priced at approximately €20 (around Rs 2000), these tickets aim to make the concert accessible to a wider audience. Each fan can buy a maximum of two tickets, which will be located next to each other. The exact seating locations will be disclosed upon ticket pickup at the box office on the concert day.

Coldplay's 2016 performance in India was notably brief, with lead vocalist Chris Martin sharing the stage with renowned composer AR Rahman for less than ten minutes, delighting the crowd with a mix of Hindi and English.

The band's latest album, "Music of the Spheres," released in 2021, reflects cosmic themes and includes the hit single "My Universe," a collaboration with K-pop sensation BTS. Known for their melodic rock sound and poignant lyrics exploring love, life, and pain, Coldplay has solidified its status as one of the leading alternative rock bands since their formation in 1996.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Awards to their name, including Song of the Year for "Viva la Vida," Coldplay continues to be a powerful force in the music industry, captivating audiences across the globe.

