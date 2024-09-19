scorecardresearch
Stree 2 box office collection Day 35 : Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film crushes Tumbbad, The Buckingham Murders

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy Stree 2 has continued its strong run at the box office, grossing ₹2 crore on its 35th day in theatres. This brings the film’s nett domestic total to ₹562.35 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, however, previously reported a higher figure, stating that the film has netted ₹586 crore in India. The producers, Maddock Films, have declared Stree 2 as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. This marks the biggest success in both Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s careers.

In the Delhi-NCR region, the film had 695 shows with an occupancy rate of 12.75% on day 35. In Mumbai, Stree 2 ran 508 shows with a slightly higher occupancy of 14.25%. Despite being in theatres for over a month, the film continues to outperform new releases like The Buckingham Murders, which made ₹50 lakh, and the re-release of Tumbbad, which earned ₹1.6 crore.

With no major releases on the horizon, Stree 2 is expected to maintain its dominance at the box office in the coming days.

One of the biggest milestones for Stree 2 was surpassing the box office collections of Jawan, which had previously held the record for the highest-grossing Hindi film. In just 34 days, Stree 2 not only crossed the ₹584 crore mark set by Jawan, but it is also rapidly approaching the ₹600 crore milestone. The film's creators are optimistic that this target will be reached in the coming weekends.

The sustained success of Stree 2 at the box office has been unexpected, particularly given that the film has already been in theatres for over a month. Typically, most films see a sharp drop in viewership after the first few weeks, but Stree 2 has defied this trend, maintaining its hold on the audience and continuing to perform well.

Additionally, Stree 2 has managed to outshine even Hollywood’s highest-grossing film Avatar: The Way of Water and South India’s blockbuster Baahubali 2 in terms of domestic box office performance. Stree 2's total collection now stands at ₹562.35 crore, far exceeding Avatar's Indian box office earnings of ₹391.40 crore, and on its 35th day alone, Stree 2 earned ₹2 crore compared to Avatar's ₹47 lakh.

The film has proven to be a major force, crossing genre boundaries and outperforming much larger-budget films, further cementing its status as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Published on: Sep 19, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
