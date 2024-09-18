'GOAT' box office collection day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's 2nd last film to cross Rs 250 crore in India soon

Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film before his entry into politics-- The Greatest of All Time or GOAT-- has maintained a decent run ever since its release at the domestic box office. The film raked in around Rs 7 crore on its second Tuesday and is now on course to cross the Rs 250 crore mark soon in India.

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film minted Rs 44 crore on its opening day, Rs 25.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, Rs 34 crore on its day 4, Rs 14.75 crore on its day 5, Rs 11 crore on its day 6, Rs 8.5 crore on its day 7, and Rs 6.75 crore on its day 8.

With this, the action-thriller collected Rs 178 crore in its first week at the domestic box office. The film further went onto rake in Rs 6.75 crore on its day 9, Rs 13.5 crore on its day 10, Rs 15 crore on its day 11, Rs 6.35 crore on its day 12, and around Rs 7 crore on its day 13.

The film has made a total of Rs 226.60 crore during its 13-day run at the India box office. GOAT had an overall 34.15 per cent theatrical occupancy in its Tamil shows on Tuesday, with Trichy (68.75 per cent), Dindigul (50.75 per cent), Pondicherry (46.25 per cent), Kochi (42.25 per cent), and Chennai (42.25 per cent) being the top contributors.

The film's Hindi version -- Thalapathy Is The GOAT -- had an overall 14.35 per cent theatrical occupancy in its shows on Tuesday, with Bengaluru (55.25 per cent), Hyderabad (49 per cent), and Lucknow (38.75 per cent) being the top 3 centres. At the worldwide box office, GOAT has made a total of Rs 407.85 crore within the 13 days of its release.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. It focuses on a former special anti-terrorism squad (SATS) agent who regroups with his former colleagues to handle the challenges arising due to their previous actions.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Laila. GOAT was released in theatres worldwide on September 5.