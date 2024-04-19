'Disheartening and distressing': Indian woman in U.S. on sudden job loss due to Tesla layoffs

Tesla recently laid off more than ten per cent of its workforce. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla said the layoffs are to revamp the organisational structure and cut costs due to decreasing sales of cars. The cuts have impacted engineers and even the production associates.

Amongst those impacted is an Indian woman, employed by Tesla in the U.S, who posted her reaction on LinkedIn, expressing her shock at the sudden layoff by Tesla.

In a letter to the employer detailing her experience there, she described this abrupt shift in her employment status as "disheartening and distressing." She also asked others to assist her in locating leads for her future job.

She wrote, "I could never have imagined that I would be typing this message. It's truly unfortunate that I am among the 10% of Tesla employees who were laid off today. The sudden logging out from all business platforms yesterday heightened my unease, and this was confirmed this morning,” Hindustan Times reported.



Adding to the current challenge with regard to F1-OPT visa rules in the United States, she said she only has a 60-day window to secure new employment.



"I'm reaching out to my network for support as I explore opportunities in Process, Operations, and Business Analytics roles. Any leads or job openings you can share would be greatly appreciated," she further said.