Tesla representative attends Indian EV policy meeting ahead of Elon Musk's visit: Report

Ahead of Elon Musk's anticipated visit to India, an advisor from Tesla was present at a stakeholders' meeting discussing India's new Electric Vehicles policy, according to sources.

According to a report by PTI, the meeting, which sought inputs for the new policy, included representatives from major manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, and Renault. Luxury car makers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi also had representatives present.

Related Articles

Musk's visit to India is expected to commence in the week starting April 22. During the meeting, officials from the Heavy Industries Ministry presented the new EV policy. Participants were primarily focused on understanding the policy's details, rather than committing to future investments.

Musk is expected to meet PM Narendra Modi during his visit to India. Reportedly, the government has also invited some of the prominent space sector startups to meet Elon Musk on April 22. The names include, Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix Aerospace and Dhruva Space.