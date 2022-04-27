Elon Musk explains what he meant by 'free speech'

In his first day as the new boss of Twitter, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk explained what he meant by 'free speech'. He also lashed out at critics who opposed his purchase of the microblogging platform for $44 billion. Musk tweeted, “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.”

He explained what he means by free speech and stated that he is against censorship which goes “far beyond the law”. Musk furthermore said that going beyond the law is against the will of the people as people will ask the government to frame laws accordingly if they want less free speech.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss said, “By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law.



I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.



If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.



Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Also read: #LeavingTwitter trends after Elon Musk’s acquisition

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a known wealth tax supporter, had condemned the deal and called it “dangerous for democracy.” She also made a case for imposing wealth tax on billionaires and also framing strong rules to make Big Tech accountable.

“This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable,” Warren tweeted.

She said in another tweet that a billionaire whose estimated net worth went up by almost 10 times since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is about to have power to decide how people can communicate with each other and that it is dangerous for a democracy “to have so much power in so few hands.”

This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2022 One billionaire—whose estimated net worth has gotten about 10 times larger since the start of the pandemic—is about to have the power to decide how millions of people can communicate with each other. It’s dangerous for our democracy to have so much power in so few hands. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter shares slipped on Tuesday and fell to 3.9 per cent to close at $49.68 despite Musk agreeing to buy it on Monday for $54.20 per share in cash, news agency Reuters reported. Tesla lost $126 billion in value on the same day due to investors’ concerns that Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to the $44 billion buyout of Twitter.

Also read: Swiggy, Zomato share hilarious takes on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

Also read: Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX: A look at Elon Musk’s growing empire

Also read: In pics: Who said what about Twitter's new ownership