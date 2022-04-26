Swiggy, Zomato share hilarious takes on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

Elon Musk’s dramatic Twitter buyout for $44 billion has been in the news since Monday late night. Brands like Swiggy, Zomato, IndiGo, Flipkart and Go First have jumped on the social media bandwagon and shared their witty takes regarding the same.

Food delivery app Swiggy shared a screenshot of what seems like Musk’s order on the app and wrote, “We saw what Elon bought next.” This order by Musk comprised Twitter, Motichoor Laddu and Kaju Katli which cost $44 billion, Rs 3,200 and Rs 4,400 respectively. It also mentioned "shagun ka 1 doge coin" towards the end.

we saw what elon bought next 🥳 pic.twitter.com/z18MvMtqTi — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 26, 2022

Its competitor Zomato said that Musk decides what company to buy next in less time than people take in deciding what pizza to order next. Zomato said, “Elon Musk takes lesser time in buying companies than I do in deciding what pizza to order.”

elon musk takes lesser time in buying companies than I do in deciding what pizza to order — zomato (@zomato) April 25, 2022

Budget carrier IndiGo replied to Zomato’s tweet and wrote, “Zomato do you want to flatter Musk?” Its rival in the aviation space Go First also shared its take on the Musk Twitter saga. Go First tweeted, “Elon Musk didn’t think twice before buying Twitter, yet here you are second-guessing whether to go on that trip or not!”

Elon ko muska marna chahte ho @zomato ? — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 25, 2022 #ElonMusk didn't think twice before buying #Twitter, yet here you are second-guessing whether to go on that trip or not! — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) April 26, 2022

Online shopping app Flipkart shared a sarcastic take on the Twitter buyout by Musk. Flipkart tweeted, “People out there buying the bird app and I’m overthinking my wishlist.”

People out there buying the bird app and I'm overthinking my wishlist 🙄 #ElonMusk #twittersold — Flipkart (@Flipkart) April 26, 2022

Billionaire entrepreneur and space tourism enthusiast Elon Musk now owns Twitter by paying a whopping $44 billion or $54.20 per share in cash. Soon after his acquisition of the platform, Musk hailed free speech in one of his tweets. He said, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

The Tesla and SpaceX boss further noted, “I also want to make Twitter than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential—I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Kotak Mahindra Bank also chimed in and tweeted, "Even if they're offering you 44 billion dollars, you musk not share your OTP."

Even if they're offering you 44 Bn Dollars, you musk not share your OTP.#TwitterTakeover #TwitterSold #44Billion — Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) April 26, 2022

Twitter is not the only big bet of Musk as he his fortunes are worth $257 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Twitter’s current m-cap stands at $39 billion, as per media reports. Other companies with Musk include Tesla ($1,031 trillion m-cap); SpaceX ($100 billion m-cap); The Boring Company ($5.7 billion m-cap) and Neuralink ($500 million-$1 billion m-cap).

Also read: Is Donald Trump coming back to Elon Musk’s Twitter?

Also read: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s tenure in limbo, but here’s why Agrawals make it to the top

Also read: Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition: What’s next for CEO Parag Agrawal

Also read: Elon Musk buys Twitter, here's how netizens reacted to the deal

Also read: #LeavingTwitter trends after Elon Musk’s acquisition