Elon Musk says he hasn't had sex in ages, no time for 'shenanigans'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed in a recent tweet that he has not had sex in ages. Musk was responding to news reports accusing him of having an affair with Nicola Shanahan, wife of Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin.

While responding to a user, Musk tweeted, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

Musk said in an earlier tweet that these reports are not true and that he and Sergey are just good friends. He said, “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

He also reverted to a tweet by the investigations editor at Wall Street Journal Micheal Siconolfi and shared his picture with Brin.

Musk further said that he works “crazy hours” and there is not much time for these “shenanigans.” He wrote, “Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”

In another tweet, the Tesla boss said, “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, event trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks:( Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization.”

Musk’s mother and former supermodel Maye Musk hit out at WSJ and wrote, “It wasn’t alleged, you made it up. As always. Who is paying you to lie this time?”

For the unversed, a WSJ article alleged Musk spoiled his friendship with Brin after affair with Shanahan. The report cites sources familiar with the situation who claimed the couple filed for divorce in earlier 2022 over ‘irreconcilable differences.’