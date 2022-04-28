Feared being hit by ‘very dangerous’ fruit, says Donald Trump

Ever wondered if fruits could make it to protests and replace stones? Well, that is what former President of the United States Donald Trump has testified under oath that he feared the protestors of Mexican descent could hit him with “very dangerous” fruits like pineapples, tomatoes and bananas. He also said that one “can get killed with those things.”

These comments came out in court documents made public earlier this week that included a transcript of a deposition given by Trump in October last year as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit in New York.

The case was brought to court by protestors who claimed they were attached by security guards outside the Trump Tower located in Manhattan in 2015.

Trump said under questioning by attorney Benjamin Dictor, “I wanted to have people be ready because we were put on alert that they were going to do fruit.” He also said that while tomatoes are bad, some fruits are a lot worse.

Dictor also pressed on his remarks when he asked his supporters at a rally in Iowa in 2016 to “knock the crap” out of anyone who throws tomatoes. Trump responded, “That was to the audience, it was said sort of in jest.”

He further added, “But maybe, you know, a little truth to it. It’s very dangerous stuff. You can get killed with those things.”

Dictor also asked Trump whether he expected that if his security guards saw someone who is about to throw a tomato “that they should knock the crap out of them?” Trump said, “Yeah, I think that they have to be aggressive in stopping that from happening. Because if that happens, you can be killed if that happens.”

He added, “To stop somebody from throwing pineapples, tomatoes, bananas, stuff like that, yeah, it’s dangerous stuff.”

Protestors and activists of Mexican origin organised a demonstration outside the Trump Tower on September 3, 2015 due to Trump’s derogatory comments about Mexico and Mexicans during the start of his presidential career. The protestors held signboards that read “Make America Racist Again.”

He had reportedly said, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

(With AFP inputs)