Giant Donald Trump baby balloon could fly over London during the US President's visit

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to criticism, although he always finds a way to clapback. And now, the US President who is set to meet Theresa May on July 13 is probably going to face a unique way of protest by Londoners. Protesters are planning to fly a giant balloon, called 'Trump baby' that depicts Trump as an angry baby in a diaper, near the parliament. Permission to fly the 20 ft (6 m) high balloon for two hours above the Parliament Square Gardens has been been granted by the Greater London Authority.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the US President have a history of war of words and do not see eye-to-eye. The London mayor "supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms," as mentioned in a statement on Khan's behalf.

According to reports, campaigners raised 18,000 pound or around Rs 16 lakh for the Trump balloon. The initial target was 1,000 pound but that was reached within 24 hours. Additionally, around 10,000 people signed a petition asking permission for the balloon to be flown. The extra cash will be used to send the balloon on a "world tour" and haunt Trump wherever he goes.

The balloon is filled with helium and apparently represents "angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands".

A spokesperson said that the campaigners will also require permission from the National Air Traffic Service (NATS) as the balloon will be considered a "non-standard flight in controlled airspace". They will also require additional approvals from the Metropolitan Police.

An activist who is participating in the protest said that they did not have a great start with their plans as the mayor's office told them that they do not recognise Trump baby as legitimate protest. "But, following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humour. Trump baby will fly," said the activist, as mentioned in a report in The Independent.