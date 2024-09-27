Harry Potter fame and beloved actress Dame Maggie Smith passes away at 89

Dame Maggie Smith, the acclaimed actress renowned for her roles in the Harry Potter series and Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89, her family confirmed today.

In a heartfelt statement released by her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, they expressed their deep sorrow, saying, "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end."

The statement also highlighted the profound impact Smith had on her loved ones: "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

The family extended their gratitude to the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their compassionate care during Smith's final days. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days."

In closing, they requested privacy during this difficult time, adding, "We thank you for all your kind messages and support."