Mattel’s new Barbie doll features an Indian business woman; check details here  

It is every girl’s dream to own a huge Barbie doll collection. However, these dolls have catered to select beauty standards till very recently. Off late, however, Barbie is working to ensure more diversity in its catalogue of products.

Barbie doll maker Mattel has created a Barbie doll featuring an Indian business woman for the first time. The one-of-its-kind Barbie doll has been created in collaboration with Deepica Mutiyala, founder and CEO of makeup brand Live Tinted. Mutiyala took to her Instagram to share the pictures of the Barbie doll wearing a pantsuit with jhumkas and bangles.

She wrote, “Meet 2022’s Barbie. Her skin is TINTED, her eyes big, and brows bold. She wears her jhunkas and bangles proud with her power suit. She is ready to take on the world. Her identity is hers. She breaks cultural barriers; aims high with intention. Leads with empathy and kindness. A fearless go-getter with a deep desire to make an impact in the world. She’s a CEO. THIS is the new Barbie.”

She further wrote in her post, “It was so important to me for young girls out there to see a South Asian American Barbie, paving her own path and turning her dreams into a reality by unapologetically being herself. Although this doll isn’t for sale (yet), I’m grateful this visual representation exists. This is the next step towards our mission of creating a more inclusive world for the next generation.”

