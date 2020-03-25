Navratri 2020: Check out wishes, Facebook messages, Whatsapp status

The Festival of Navratri is considered to be among the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga and on all nine days of the festival different forms of Durga are worshipped. Observing a fast on all nine days is an essential part of the Navratri celebrations. Navratri 2020 will begin on March 25 and will be celebrated up to April 2.

In the wake of the nation-wide lockdown, it would be difficult and ill-advised to physically meet people and wish 'Happy Navarti'. But worry not because down below are Navaratri 2020 WhatsApp statuses, Facebook messages via which people can communicate their Navratri 2020 wishes.

WhatsApp statuses for Navaratri 2020

May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

May the energy of the universe bless you in all her nine forms. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020!

May the nine divine days illuminate your life for ever Happy Navratra

Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family, All nine forms of her blessings. Happy Navratri!

Chaitra Navratri marks the onset of the summer season let us celebrate Divine Mother representing 'prakriti' (nature) and welcome new beginnings and the New Year

May the blessings of Maa Ambe always stay with you and your family and help you celebrate a glorious Navratri!

Maa Durga ke ashirwaad se apka jivan sukhmay ho, Is Navratri pe hamarie shubkamnayen apke saath hai.

Maa Durga aayi aapke sdwar, karke 16 shringaar, aapke jeevan mein na aaye kabhi haar, hamesha rahe sukhi aapka ye parivaar. Happy Navratri!

May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here's hoping this festival will be great for you! Happy Chaitra Navratri 2018

May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 to you!

May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri Bring your good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

Here's wishing that the colours, beauty, bliss, and happiness, Of this auspicious festival of Maa Durga stay with you, not just for these nine days, but forever. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020!

May the blessings of Maa Durga be always with you. Happy Navratri 2020!

Lakshmi ka Hath ho, Saraswati ka Sath ho, Ganesh ka niwas ho, aur maa durga ke ashirwad se Aapke jeevan mai prakash hi prakash ho, 'HAPPY NAVRATRI

