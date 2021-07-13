Pakistani private school association launches documentary to 'expose' Malala Yousafzai

Pakistan's private schools' association launched a documentary on activist Malala Yousafzai covering her views on Islam, marriage, and pursuit of the "Western agenda". The motive behind this documentary, as mentioned by the association, is to ensure the youth does not get inspired by Malala's views.

"Through this documentary film-- I am not Malala-- we will tell 20 million students in 200,000 private schools across the country about her controversial views on Islam, marriage, pursuing of Western agenda," the All-Pakistan Private Schools Federation president Kashif Mirza was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Mirza alleged the UK-based activist rejected the institution of marriage and said 'partnership' and live-in relationships are better than getting married. "Malala has attacked the institution of marriage and family structure by advocating that people should live in… No one can justify Muslims living together without marriage as it is strongly condemned in Islam," the All-Pakistan Private Schools Federation president said.

He also cited Malala's book 'I am Malala' and said "this book is written at the behest of western forces that used Malala for their ulterior motives" and has highly controversial material contrary to Islam's teachings, Quranic injunctions, the ideology of Islam, Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Army. Mirza said Malala's photo with writer Tasleema Nasreen and ties with an Indian for Nobel Prize explains her designs.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs