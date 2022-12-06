This football stadium in Qatar will disappear after FIFA World Cup concludes

One out of the seven new stadiums built in Qatar to conduct the FIFA World Cup matches will disappear after the tournament. According to Qatar, Stadium 974 in Doha, which has a seating capacity of 40,000 people will be dismantled soon after the World Cup ends.

As per a report from the Associated Press, organisers have said that it is quite easy to dismantle the port-side structure and even send to countries in need. The stadium could also be rebuilt as a venue of the same size elsewhere or into multiple smaller stadiums.

The stadium that is partially built from recycled materials, including steel and shipping containers, is named after the number of containers used in its construction. 974 is also Qatar's dialing code.

The sustainable stadium is made with multicoloured containers used as building blocks and is the only stadium that isn’t air-conditioned. Stadium 974 has been conducting only evening matches.

The main principles of sustainable building is a design for dissemble, Karim Elgendy, an associate fellow at the London-based Chatham House think tank, was quoted by Associated Press.

Fenwick Iribarren Architects, who designed Stadium 974 mentioned that the idea behind the construction was to avoid the stadium turning into a “white elephant,” a structure which is left unused or underused after the tournament ends.

