'Wildly under qualified': Here's how Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes trolled Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend and Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes is in the news again, and this time for taking a not-so-veiled dig at Meta Platforms' CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and in particular, his 'ability' to run the metaverse.

According to Grimes, Zuckerberg is “wildly under qualified” to build and run the metaverse. Grimes took to Twitter and wrote, “If zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art. (sic)”

She further said, “The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better.”

The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better

Last week, Zuckerberg had shared his metaverse avatar on his Instagram account. While sharing a picture of his avatar, he wrote that he knows the previous photo is “pretty basic” as it was taken quickly to celebrate a launch.

He wrote, “Major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon. I'll share more at Connect. Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic -- it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more -- even on headsets -- and Horizon is improving very quickly.”

Zuckerberg directed the company’s shift towards the metaverse and went so far to rebrand Facebook to Meta. He said during a recent Meta earnings call, “The metaverse is a massive opportunity for a number of reasons. I feel even more strongly now that developing these platforms will unlock hundreds of billions of dollars, if not, trillions over time.”

