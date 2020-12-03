'Old man with a young heart': Tributes pour in for MDH owner Dharampal Gulati

Twitter users are paying tribute to MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati who passed away Thursday morning. Indian audiences remember the jubilant Gulati who was seen sporting a red turban, dressed in an Indian kurta pyjama, flashing a smile in his ads.

Twitterati are remembering the delightful man they know from the MDH ads and bidding a final goodbye to the nonagenarian legend.

One user said, "The most energetic and cheerful Old Man with a Young Heart has left the world leaving behind his huge number of well wishers and memories. His ads with his attractive moustache and smile would be remembered always. May his soul rest in peace. "

Another user said, "Year 2020 ka last month hai but this wasn't expected!!"

Aquin George wrote, "In a country like India where there's no dearth of spices, Dharam Pal managed to make his brand (MDH) and his face synonymous with high quality ground spices. I've heard neighborhood aunties to Michelin-starred Chef Atul Kochhar call MDH the best brand for packaged spices."

Tehseen Poonawalla said, "The "grand-dad" or "Dadaji" whose pictures most of our moms had in their kitchens and owner of the famous Masala Brand "MDH" - Dharampal Gulati passed away at 98. He will be missed! What a journey he had..so One more time in his memory...."MDH MDH" Om Shanti"

Nandita Iyer, a medical doctor and nutrition expert shared a video of Gulati shaking a leg at an event a few years back. " Shri Mahashay Dharmapal Gulati, owner of MDH Masala is no more. Here he was dancing at an event celebrating 100 years of MDH Masalas when he was 96 years old. Om Shanti"

One twitter user wrote, "member of every indian family most iconic brand of spices #MDHuncle passed away*???? ????? ?? ?? MDH MDH*#RIPheartfelt condolence"





India's most inspiring entrepreneur,

MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning.

I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SOdiqFyJvX â Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 3, 2020

The most energetic and cheerful Old Man with a Young Heart has left the world leaving behind his huge number of welwishers and memories. His ads with his attractive moustache and smile would be remembered allways. May his soul rest in peace. " AUM SHAANTI " â krishanu das (@kaydas2010) December 3, 2020

In a country like India where there's no dearth of spices, Dharam Pal managed to make his brand (MDH) and his face synonymous with high quality ground spices. I've heard neighborhood aunties to Michelin-starred Chef Atul Kochhar call MDH the best brand for packaged spices. â Aquin George (@aquingeorge) December 3, 2020

The "grand-dad" or "Dadaji" whose pictures most of our moms had in their kitchens and owner of the famous Masala Brand "MDH" - Dharampal Gulati passed away at 98. He will be missed! What a journey he had..so

One more time in his memory....

"MDH MDH"

Om Shanti ð pic.twitter.com/ShngtWhRGh â Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 3, 2020

Shri Mahashay Dharmapal Gulati, owner of MDH Masala is no more. Here he was dancing at an event celebrating 100 years of MDH Masalas when he was 96 years old. Om Shantiðð½pic.twitter.com/kgaCaWgDEf â Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 3, 2020

member of every indian family most iconic brand of spices #MDH uncle passed away ðð» *à¤ à¤¸à¤²à¥ à¤®à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤ à¤¸à¤ MDH MDH* #RIP ð heartfelt condolenceðð» pic.twitter.com/eyiaehkvnv â swarup_i4u (@swarup_i4u) December 3, 2020

Also Read: Narayana Murthy's daughter richer than Queen Elizabeth; husband Rishi Sunak draws fire for hiding assets

Also Read: Now you can buy lab-grown meat in this country!