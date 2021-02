Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that there will be no restrictions on paid up capital and turnover of one-person companies to allow such companies to grow.

The move will help startups and innovators, the finance minister said while presenting Budget 2021-22.

Besides, she also announced reduction in residency limit for Indian citizens to set up one-person companies to 120 days from 182 days.

