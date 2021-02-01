Budget 2021: Fiscal deficit in FY21 at 9.5%; pegged at 6.8% in FY22, says FM

The fiscal deficit in FY21, amid the coronavirus pandemic, reached 9.5 per cent of the GDP, against the original budget estimate of 3.5 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed in her Budget Speech on Monday. The fiscal deficit target for FY22 has been pegged at 6.5 per cent, she added.

Fiscal deficit will be brought down to 4.5 per cent by FY26, the Finance Minister said. This will be achieved by amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

The FY21 fiscal deficit will need Rs 80,000 crore to fund, for which the government will approach the market, the FM said.

