Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, February 1, announced Rs 25,000 crore for highways in poll-bound West Bengal. Proposing highway infra work including building 8,500-km of highways by March 2022, FM Sitharaman further announced 3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu, 1,1,100 km in Kerala at investment of ?65,000 crore and 1,300 km in Assam in the next 3 years.

(This is a developing policy. Stay tuned for more details.)