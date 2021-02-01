Breaking: No need for senior citizens above 75 years with only pension, interest income to file ITR

Business Today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, February said that the senior citizens, above 75 years of age, who have one pension and interest income are exempted from income tax return (ITR)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, February said that the senior citizens, above 75 years of age, who have one pension and interest income are exempted from income tax return (ITR)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, February said that the senior citizens, above 75 years of age, who have one pension and interest income are exempted from income tax return (ITR).

(This is a developing policy. Stay tuned for more details.)

