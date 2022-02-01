Budget 2022: Experts laud emphasis on digital skill development

Among the measures announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the government's focus on digital skill development, renovating the National Skill Qualification Framework and the need to align it with evolving industries.



The Finance Minister announced a new portal encouraging a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood. Titled DESH-stack e-portal, it will be launched to skill, reskill or upskill through online training and establish a world-class digital university.



"It also provides API-based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery that they can use to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities,” FM said.



The industry believes that these steps will benefit the job-seekers preparing them for better opportunities and bringing them at par with industry standards.

“Productivity enhancement and skilling are two peas in a pod. The Government's decision to focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling, with an emphasis on online training and monitoring through API based skill credentials will ensure that the talent pool in India stands par with the current industry trends," said Sunil Dahiya, Executive VP, Wadhwani Opportunity at Wadhwani Foundation.



The minister also spoke of the linking of Udyam, e-Shram, NCS and ASEEM portals to support MSMEs.

"Their scope will be widened. They will now perform as portals with live, organic databases, providing G2C, B2C and B2B services," FM said in her speech.



"Combining the Udyam, e-Shram, NCS and Aseem portals will act as a digital enabler, and a go-to-hub for small business owners as these will now function as a capsule for business registration, job identification, and skilled talent sourcing. The government must ensure that the right MSMEs are selected for this programme,” said Samir Sathe, Executive VP, Wadhwani Advantage at Wadhwani Foundation



FM further said that the digital university will impart teaching in regional languages and ICT formats. It will be built on a networked hub-and-spoke model and collaborate with other central universities for digital training. Sitharaman further added that the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) will be aligned with the needs of the industry.



In vocational courses, to promote crucial critical thinking skills, to give space for creativity, 750 virtual labs in science and mathematics, and 75 skilling e-labs for simulated learning environment, will be set-up in 2022-23. FM emphasised the need for Industrial Training Institutes in all states, and to initiate the required courses for skilling.



"It is also thrilling to know that India will now have a Digital University. Through this, the entrepreneurial education and skill development initiatives by India will be globally identified and will help in attracting investment and talent acquisition opportunities,” added Dahiya.