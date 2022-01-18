Budget 2022: Paving the way for 'Make in India' in defence

A country that depends on imports for its defence equipment can never be strong. Therefore, being self-sufficient in the defence sector is very important and it is linked to the ‘self-respect’ and ‘sovereignty’ of our country. This has long been the sentiment of our Hon’ble Defence Minister and the corridors of Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD).



While the Government has taken a number of constructive measures to actualise its dream of an ‘Aatma-nirbhar Bharat’, a lot still needs to be done before we can claim the coveted title of a defence manufacturer.



In order for an industry to flourish, it is pertinent to strengthen and develop private industry while ensuring that public and national security interests are not compromised. When it comes to defence manufacturing, Government’s reliance on Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to be the flagbearer of capabilities in the sector needs to be realigned. The capabilities of public and private sector need to be integrated, developing this into a strategic partnership for achieving self-reliance in defence production. Major steps in that direction were taken during the policy changes which were announced in the last 18 months, including increase in foreign direct investment limit to 74 per cent under the automatic route, a list of reserved items to be sourced from India only and other important changes in the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.



The forthcoming annual Budget can further contribute to this goal in two ways. Firstly, by ensuring a requisite capital budget allocation for modernising Indian Aerospace and Defence (A&D) and, thereby, ensuring sustained demand in a sector where Government is the sole buyer. Secondly, by introducing tax incentives to create a more conducive and lucrative environment for A&D players in India. Considering the Government focus on development of Indian A&D sector, following reforms/ allocations are expected from the Government in its Budget for 2022:





Allocation related aspects

• Last year’s capital budget allocation of Rs 135,061 crore ($18.91 billion) reflected a steep increase of 19 per cent in procurement outlay. The current allocation is expected to maintain this degree of increase in order to ensure streamlined acquisitions of critical platforms which are currently underway.



• In line with principles laid down in the draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy, the Ministry is expected to earmark a definite percentage of the total capital allocation on domestic procurement this year as well, with a 15 per cent increase in last year’s domestic allocation.





Taxation related aspects

• Production linked incentive (PLI) schemes have made significant contributions in expediting development of sectors like automobiles and pharmaceuticals. Recently, a PLI scheme was introduced for manufacture of drones; similar schemes should be implemented for manufacturing defence products as well.



• The role of tax holidays in developing a nascent sector cannot be overlooked. The Government may consider offering a 100 percent tax exemption for a predefined initial period with respect to greenfield projects in defence manufacturing.



• Under extant tax laws, a preferential rate of 15 percent is available for new companies which set up manufacturing operations on or before March 2023. The deadline for undertaking manufacturing operations may be extended for state-of-the-art defence projects which involve huge investment and time cost.



• Further, to foster the spirit of innovation in the currently embryonic defence technology space, weighted deductions may be allowed for undertaking research and development (R&D) in defence and for investing in R&D facilities set up specifically for this purpose. Along the same lines, domestic players may be allowed weighted deductions for costs incurred on acquiring and integrating foreign technology.



• Goods and Services Tax (GST) constitutes a major cost to the defence sector. The Government may consider introducing exemptions for import of strategic and critical components for indigenous manufacturing of defence platforms. Such benefits may also be extended to import of locally unavailable raw materials which are indispensable for producing aerospace and defence components.



• The recent amendment to the customs exemption notification due to realignment of Customs Tariff Codes has led to increase in customs duty rate on import of parts of aircrafts falling under any chapter heading of Custom Tariff. A relook at this would help in supporting this sector.



• Another important aspect for bringing private-public parity is the extension of GST/ Customs exemptions. Such exemptions on import of defence equipment are currently available to MoD/Defence PSU/Defence Forces/PSU for defence forces only. The Government may consider extending their applicability to private defence players as well.

With Government’s ambitious vision of achieving a turnover of Rs 175,000 crore (~ $24.5 billion) including exports of Rs 35,000 crore (~ $4.9 billion) in A&D goods and services by 2025, all eyes are on the Government to align its actions in the forthcoming budget with its vision of a self-reliant Indian defence sector.





Views are personal. The author is Partner and Head, Aerospace and Defence, KPMG India. With inputs from Chartered Accountants, Manan Asri and Srishti Sharma.

