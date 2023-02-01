Budget 2023 Speech LIVE: All eyes on FM Sitharaman, set to present the Budget today

Union Budget 2023: All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today as she is scheduled to table the Union Budget 2023 at 11 am in the Parliament today. India’s budget will be keenly followed globally as it is touted to be the fastest growing economy. IMF on Monday pegged India’s growth at 6.1 per cent making it the fastest growing economy as the global economy witnesses a recession. The Economic Survey 2023, released on Tuesday, also pegged India’s growth in the range of 6-6.8 per cent, with growth in real terms being 6.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget.”

10:12 am: What to expect from Union Budget 2023?

"A big dose of capex allocation, some income tax relief to provide more money for consumption at the lower end of the income brackets, continuation of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs, PLIs for new sectors to enthuse private capex, and possible plateauing of the allocation to MGNREGA," said Ranen Banerjee, Partner and Leader - Economic Advisory Services, PwC India.

10:03 am: Budget 2023: EV industry expectations

"The EV industry is expecting a GST cut from 18% to 5% on lithium-ion battery packs and cells. The Indian electric vehicle (EV) sector, which mainly relies on batteries, would benefit if this transformation were to occur. Furthermore, to boost the manufacturing and adoption of EVs the sector is counting on the government to promote carbon credits by enacting regulations that encourage businesses to cut their carbon emissions. FAME II subsidy programme is expected to be extended beyond March 2024. Also, it is expected that the government will implement a PLI scheme for battery pack manufacturers as a means of supporting the EV market and making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to customers," said Pratik Kamdar, co-founder of Neuron Energy.

9:58 am: FM Sitharaman reaches Parliament

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Parliament ahead of the presentation of the Budget 2023, scheduled to start at 11 am.

9:40 am: Budget 2023: Auto and EV sector expectations

"We expect the Union Budget to focus and to bring the highly anticipated push to the EV industry of the country, ease of FDI norms to attract more investment, and lastly, various incentives that strengthen the industry with new demand for both passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments," said Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO Consumer Business, CarTrade Tech.

9:31 am: Budget 2023 drama is unnecessary: Karti Chidambaram

"I look forward to a time when the #UnionBudget is a non event. Just an annual administrative exercise. A mature economy needs policy stability, not constant tinkering. This hype & drama is so unnecessary! Just put it out on the website & do away with the reading," said Karti Chidambaram.

9:27 am: President Murmu meets FM Sitharaman

President Droupadi Murmu met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.

President Murmu, FM Sitharaman pose together ahead of Budget 2023

9:23 am: Budget 2023 presentation: Journey from briefcase to tablet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her first Budget in 2019, replaced the traditional briefcase with the 'bahi khata' in an attempt to dump the colonial practice of carrying a briefcase. She used the 'bahi khata' in 2020 also. Last year, however, the 'bahi khata' gave way to the tablet, signifying India's move towards digitisation. In 2021, the government also launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' to enable lawmakers and members of the general public to access Budget documents easily.

9:13 am: FM and her team

Finance Minister and her team pose for photographs ahead of the Budget presentation. Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget today at 11 am.

9:07 am: FM Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhawan

Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Murmu



FM will then attend the Union Cabinet meeting, and then present Union Budget 2023-24.

9:04 am: Congress on what to expect from Budget 2023

"Where have they overperformed is the question. They have overperformed in making Adani the third richest person on the planet. We are ready for discussion. Rahul Gandhi has been saying this throughout Yatra. Why was Yatra organised ? Coz they weren’t letting us speak inside the Parliament, they weren’t allowing us, Rahul Gandhi to raise the matter in Parliament. We want to raise the issues that effect the country. We will raise the LIC- RBI - Adani issue," Congress leader Manickam Tagore.

8:54 am: Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the ministry

Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance, ahead of the Budget presentation

8:50 am: Economic Survey 2023 on Indian economy:

Economy has nearly ''recouped'' what was lost, ''renewed'' what had paused, and ''reenergised'' what had slowed during the pandemic and since the conflict in Europe

Real GDP growth to be in the range of 6-6.8 per cent next fiscal depending on global economic, political developments

India's recovery from the pandemic was relatively quick, growth next fiscal to be supported by solid domestic demand, pick up in capital investment

RBI projection of 6.8 per cent inflation this fiscal outside the upper target limit, not high enough to deter private consumption, also not too low to weaken inducement to invest

8:40 am: Economic Survey 2023 highlights:

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22

India to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world

GDP in nominal terms to be 11 per cent in next fiscal

Growth driven by private consumption, higher capex, strengthening corporate balance sheet, credit growth to small businesses and return of migrant workers to cities

India third largest economy in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms, fifth largest in terms of exchange rate

8:32 am: Team behind the Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was assisted by a team of advisers and secretaries in preparing the Union Budget 2023. The team consists of:

TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary

Sanjay Malhotra, Revenue Secretary

Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary

Vivek Joshi, Banking Secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management

8:27 am: History of Finance Ministers and Budgets

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth consecutive budget. Independent India has seen 23 finance ministers (excluding three prime ministers) who presented at least one Budget during their terms, but only eight presented at least four consecutive Budgets. FM Sitharaman would become the ninth finance minister to achieve this feat.

8:19 am: What to expect from Budget 2023

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the Modi government has always worked in the favour of the common man and the Union Budget 2023 will meet the expectations of every citizen.

8:18 am: Budget Session kicked off on Tuesday

The Budget session kicked off on Tuesday after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both houses of the Parliament. The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6.