BT Budget Roundtable: Education has received highest allocation under Budget 2023 proposals, says education minister

The Budget 2023 has seen the highest allocation for education in post-Independent India, the union minister of education & skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

Strongly refuting reports of any cutbacks on education, the minister told Business Today TV’s managing editor Siddharth Zarabi, “I am thankful to my prime minister and finance minister for allocating handsomely to the knowledge vertical across the ministries of education, health and electronics and IT.”

“Taking all of that together, we will be roughly spending Rs 1,25,000 crores on education and other knowledge verticals. This is the highest ever allocation for education since Independence,” he added.

Giving more details he said there were 30 crore students in the country of which 4 crore were engaged in higher education with the balance 26 crore being school students. While, the Ministry of Education would be spending Rs 44,000 crore on higher education, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Science & Technology and the Department of Space would also be spending substantial sums on skilling and education.

Implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, to create citizens with a global mindset to not only solve the country’s problems but to also complement the global workforce with their competence was a high priority with the government, he said.

“The government of India’s responsibility is to unfold as well as implement NEP. We have to, therefore, make education qualitative, accessible, affordable and equitable,” the minister said.

He said that this four-pillared objective would be achieved through a coordinated effort by the central and state governments, technology and dissemination of education in local languages to introduce younger generation to good literature composed in other Indian languages.

The minister said the budget proposals also emphasised on enhancing research and development as well as encouraging entrepreneurship.

“Besides, a lot of spending on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will also be there, with Rs 9,000 crore being spent to incentivise their ecosystem. This means that several young people will stand to benefit,” the minister said.

The minister also highlighted how with the introduction of the National Credit Framework would enable students to both study and work simultaneously.

Also read: Budget 2023 Roundtable LIVE Updates: Global firms keen to invest in India’s highway sector, says Gadkari

Also read: Can now cover distance between Delhi-Dehradun in 2 hours, says Nitin Gadkari