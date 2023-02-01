Budget 2023: New PM Vikas scheme announced for traditional craftsmen

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan) scheme for the benefit of marginal workers engaged in creating handicrafts and other items.

"Traditional craftsmen have brought recognition to India for centuries. A package of assistance for them has been conceptualised. The new scheme will enable them to integrate them with MSME value chain," Sitharaman said.

The package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople that has been conceptualized will be called PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman.

PM VIKAS is a skilling initiative from the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) focussing on the skilling, entrepreneurship and leadership training requirements of the minority and artisan communities across the country. The scheme is intended to be implemented in conjunction with the ‘Skill India Mission’ of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and through integration with the Skill India Portal (SIP).

Also read: Budget 2023: Experts want govt to widen tax base, do away with cess, surcharges

"It will give them financial support and give them advanced training, brand promotion, digital payments, and social security. This will greatly benefit people belonging to weaker sections and women," Sitharaman added.

Follow LIVE: Union Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table budget today