President Murmu offers ‘dahi cheeni’ to FM Sitharaman ahead of her 9th budget

Union Budget 2026: President Droupadi Murmu offered ‘dahi-cheeni’ (curd and sugar) to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the minister’s ninth consecutive Union Budget. As per established tradition, the finance minister called on the president before heading to the Parliament.

The tradition of offering ‘dahi-cheeni’ symbolises good luck, and an auspicious start to a daunting task. As per tradition, the finance minister also posed with the Budget team in front of her office at the Kartavya Bhavan.

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was clad in a magenta Kanchivaram saree, and was carrying her tablet in a red pouch with the national emblem.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu feeds Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the customary 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) ahead of her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation. pic.twitter.com/WouiznFEMr — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

Sitharaman was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal, and other senior officials of the ministry.

FM Sitharaman’s ninth budget is expected to include measures aimed at sustaining growth, maintaining fiscal discipline, and introducing reforms to protect the economy from global trade challenges, including US tariffs.

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The FY27 Budget comes amid a complex environment. Domestic demand remains steady and inflation has eased from recent peaks. However, global uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions, fluctuating commodity prices, and uneven monetary policies by major central banks continue to affect the economic outlook.

Domestically, the government faces the challenge of boosting consumption, accelerating job creation, and increasing capital expenditure, while ensuring the fiscal deficit continues to decline.