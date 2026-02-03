Budget 2026: Sometimes No News is Good news!

Union Budget 2026 | It appears that Budget 2026 has been crafted with a distinct focus on providing continuity and clarity in the personal tax framework, while gently steering taxpayers toward greater compliance and transparency. As the details unfold, a key takeaway for the common man is the steadiness of existing income tax slabs and rates. This decision offers a sense of stability that is particularly valuable in an environment marked by global economic volatility.

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Alongside this stable backdrop, the focus has also been on providing a more streamlined approach to compliance and inadvertent defaults. Finance Bill introduces a new one-time window for voluntary disclosure through the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers—Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS 2026). This initiative is especially significant for those who may have inadvertently failed to report foreign assets/ income, such as students, young professionals, returning NRIs, etc. The six-month window presents an opportunity to come forward and regularise past oversights, with the assurance of reduced penalties and immunity from prosecution.

The drive for simplicity and fairness is further reflected in the recalibration of tax collection at source (TCS) on foreign remittances. For many, the cash flow will be positively impacted on account of the reduction of TCS rates on payment for overseas tour packages and for remittances related to education and medical expenses under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

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Families supporting children studying abroad or those managing medical treatments outside India will find their immediate cash flow eased, as lower TCS means more liquidity at hand. This change acknowledges the evolving aspirations of the Indian middle class and the growing mobility of Indian talent.

In a similar vein, the government has sought to clarify the tax treatment of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). The exemption for capital gains at the time of redemption will now be strictly available to original subscribers who purchase the bonds directly from the Reserve Bank of India and hold them until maturity. Investors who acquire SGBs second-hand or redeem them before maturity will be subject to capital gains tax as usual.

Procedural simplification is another theme that runs through this year’s budget. For instance, when purchasing property from a non-resident, resident buyers can now remit the required TDS using their PAN, without the additional step of obtaining a separate Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN).

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This reform may seem technical, but it has a real impact on reducing paperwork and accelerating property transactions, especially for buyers who may be unfamiliar with tax compliance intricacies.

It signals a broader intent to make tax administration more user-friendly and less intimidating for the average person. Providing one month more time for business income earners (non-audit requirement cases) to file original tax returns and an additional three months’ time to all taxpayers to file revised returns are welcome steps as well.

To attract skilled professionals from around the world, the Budget introduces a five-year exemption from tax on foreign income for specified non-residents working in India. The exact details about eligible individuals and sectors should be announced once the government notifies the relevant schemes.

From 2013 to 2024, buy-back proceeds were taxed as capital gains, with companies paying 20% buy-back tax and shareholders receiving the amounts tax-free. For buy-backs between 1 October 2024 and 31 March 2026, proceeds were treated as dividends and taxed at slab rates. Effective 1 April 2026, buy-back proceeds will once again be taxed as capital gains for regular shareholders, while promoters will face approximately 30% tax rate, ensuring greater equity and reflecting their influence in corporate decisions.

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A very positive message also delivered was that the income tax rules for the New Income Tax Act, 2025, will be released in advance, and the income tax forms under the said new regime will also be simplified.

Taken together, these interconnected changes in the Finance Bill, 2026, reflect a careful balance between continuity, reform and ease of compliance. The overarching message is one of trust and partnership: by fostering transparency and reducing procedural hurdles, the government is inviting individuals to participate in a more modern tax system, ultimately paving the way for a more resilient and inclusive economy.

(Sunil Badala is Head of Tax at KPMG in India. Views are personal.)