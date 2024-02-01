Budget 2024: Cervical cancer vaccination, Lakhpati Didi target, healthcare for ASHA workers – all FM Sitharaman announced for women

Interim Budget 2024 announcements: At the outset, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Budget 2024 would focus on four ‘castes’ – garib (poor), yuva (youth), annadata (farmer) and mahilayen (women). “Their needs, their aspirations, and their welfare are our highest priority. The country progresses, when they progress. All four require and receive government support in their quest to better their lives. Their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward,” she said. Although the Interim Budget 2024 was devoid of any big announcements, FM Sitharaman kept her focus on women empowerment and issues.

She highlighted the momentum ‘nari shakti’ or women empowerment has gained in the past 10 years since the Modi government came into power. She said that the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity has gained momentum in these 10 years.

FM Sitharaman said that 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs, and female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent.

“In STEM courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrolment — one of the highest in the world,” said FM Sitharman, highlighting how these measures have reflected in the increased participation of women in the workforce.

Making ‘Triple Talaq’ illegal, reserving ⅓ seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, giving 70 per cent houses under PM Awas Yojana are some of the measures she highlighted.

What was announced by FM Sitharaman for women in the Interim Budget 2024:

Government will encourage vaccination for girls in age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer Various maternal and childcare schemes will be brought under one comprehensive programme Anganwadi centres will be upgraded under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development The newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation and intensified efforts of Mission Indradhanush will be rolled out expeditiously throughout the country Healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers The Lakhpati Didi initiative target, buoyed by its success, will be increased from 2 crore to 3 crore

“Empowering women is not just a vision; it's a reality unfolding through entrepreneurship, dignified living, and educational strides. Over the past decade, this momentum has surged, symbolized by 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans empowering countless women entrepreneurs. With a 28 per cent rise in female enrollment in higher education and 43 per cent participation in STEM courses, women are scripting a new narrative of achievement, one of the highest in the world, in fact,” said Dr Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO Assiduus Global Inc, and former member of Niti Aayog.

“With the special focus on poor, women and youth - it is an indication of leveraging demographic dividends to raise economic productivity,” said Sumit Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship. “As we nurture the next generation of women entrepreneurs, integrating degree apprenticeship programs can catalyse change, bridge the skills gap, and foster socio-economic mobility. The government's proactive role in creating favourable frameworks for the widespread adoption of such programs is crucial, ensuring that women throughout the country have the same opportunities to thrive and contribute to India's journey towards inclusive growth and development,” said AR Ramesh, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

