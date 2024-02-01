Budget 2024: Gov to promote HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14 to prevent cervical cancer, announces FM Sitharaman

Two years after the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) recommended the inclusion of the HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) to prevent cervical cancer in women, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her interim budget speech for 2024-25, indicated that the government would actively "promote" vaccination to combat this deadly disease.

Despite this commitment, the finance minister did not provide specific details regarding the government's plan, leaving uncertainties about its inclusion in the national immunization program. Sitharaman stated, "Our government will encourage vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14 years as a preventive measure against cervical cancer" during her budget speech.

In India, cervical cancer ranks as the second most common cancer among women, contributing significantly to the global burden of cervical cancer, as per government reports. The primary cause of cervical cancer is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The prevalence of HPV remains high due to low awareness and limited access to vaccination programs, despite the central government's efforts to implement cancer screening programs nationwide.

According to GLOBOCAN 2020, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimated 123,907 new cervical cancer cases and 77,348 deaths in India. Regular screening with Pap smears or HPV tests can detect precancerous lesions, enabling early intervention and cancer prevention. However, screening rates in India, particularly in rural areas, are alarmingly low, leading to late-stage diagnoses and inadequate access to timely treatment, resulting in avoidable loss of life and unfulfilled potential.

Dr. Krithiga Shridhar, an Epidemiologist at the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC), emphasized the global commitment to eliminate cervical cancer through vaccination, screening, early diagnosis, and treatment. Cervical cancer stands as the leading cancer among women in rural regions and the second most common female cancer in India, comprising nearly a fifth of all cancers in women, according to National Cancer Registry Data.

Highlighting the urgency, Shridhar stressed the importance of population-level screening and HPV vaccination programs. She called for identifying critical research and implementation gaps, assessing screening preparedness, and fostering collaborations to enhance cervical cancer research capacity for improved prevention and treatment strategies in India.

The NTAGI had recommended the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the UIP on June 28, 2022, proposing a one-time catch-up program for adolescent girls aged 9-14 years, followed by routine introduction at nine years of age.

Several states have already taken proactive steps in this direction. Delhi initiated a program for girls aged 9-14 in 2016, achieving high coverage rates. Punjab, Sikkim, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra have announced free HPV vaccination for schoolgirls in specific districts as part of pilot programs. Mizoram has included free HPV vaccination in its routine immunization program for girls aged 10-12 years, while Uttar Pradesh has also announced free HPV vaccination for schoolgirls in select districts as part of a pilot program.

Also Read: Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman presents 10 top achievements of Modi government in last 10 years