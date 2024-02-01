Budget 2024: How to download budget speech, highlights other documents online

The Union Budget 2024 speech, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, can be downloaded online via multiple mediums, including a dedicated application available on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store or the official govt website.

The method of accessing important documents such as the Union Budget is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the Union Budget 2024 speech and other related documents online:

Via official website

1. Visit the official website at www.indiabudget.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the section labelled “Budget Speeches”.

3. Click on the recently added tab labelled “Budget 2024” on the page.

4. You will be redirected to a new page where you can find the download link for Budget 2024.

5. Proceed to download the PDF document.

For mobile users, the process is slightly different:

1. Visit www.indiabudget.gov.in.

2. Opt for the “Download Mobile Application” option on the right side of the page.

3. You will be directed to the Union Budget App Download Center.

4. If you use an Android device, click the Android app button. For iPhone or iPad users, select the Apple App Store icon.

5. Inside the official app, locate the download links for the Union Budget PDF.

The Union Budget App was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the supervision of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). It provides easy access to 14 budget-related documents for both members of parliament and the general public. This should help you access the Union Budget 2024 documents with ease.

