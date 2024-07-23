Budget 2024: MUDRA loan limit for MSMEs increased to Rs 20 lakh, Abolition of angel tax. Key takeaways from Sitharaman's speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Modi government 3.0's first budget and her seventh budget. In her speech, Sitharaman focused on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.

The Finance Minister announced a massive package of 5 schemes and initiatives focused on employment, skilling and other opportunities for over 4 crore youngsters.

She also announced some tweaks to the new tax regime of Income Tax. The Finance Minister did not touch the old tax regime in this budget. The new tax regime has lower tax rate but limited deductions and exemptions barring the standard deduction.

She also announced a slew of relief measures for various sectors such as MSMEs as well as the startup ecosystem. Furthermore, Nirmala Sitharaman announced massive budgetary allocations for PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 and encouraged states to lower stamp duties for properties purchased by women.

Top takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2024 speech